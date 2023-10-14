St Mary's teacher wins prestigious award for pastoral care at the school

A TEACHER at St Mary's CBGS has won a prestigious award for his pastoral care work at the Glen Road school.

Raymond Herron was presented with a national award at the finals of the National Awards for Pastoral Care in Education in Worcester, England.



Mr Herron was shortlisted at the regional heats in Belfast in June where his leadership of the school’s work in promoting restorative practices for conflict and dispute resolution was recognised as an innovative and pioneering development in the provision of pastoral care for students.



With schools from across England, Scotland, Wales, and the North of Ireland in competition for the title, it is no small achievement that the embedding of restorative practices in St Mary’s CBGS on the Glen Road was selected by the judges to take the award for ‘Pastoral Development of the Year.’



Mr Herron was keen to recognise the whole school approach to restorative practices.



"It is a privilege to be recognised for the pioneering work the passionate staff, both teaching and non-teaching, have been doing to help our students become the best version of themselves," he said.



"Restorative approaches give our students the skills to develop healthy relationships and opportunities to develop their resilience, while teaching and demonstrating skills and values of self-care, good mental health and good communication.



"It is hugely encouraging that the Education Authority have embraced restorative practices and are promoting these values across schools."



Principal Mrs Siobhan Kelly was delighted with the award and how the recognition has shone a spotlight on the students and staff of St Mary’s.

Restorative Practice National Award



"As a school we are proud of the progress made in developing Restorative Justice in school. Indeed, Mr Raymond Herron led the introduction and development of Restorative Justice starting this process in 2021-2022. The aim of our Restorative Justice process was to provide an alternative to the existing sanctions.



"Mr Herron has spearheaded the use of restorative language across the school and when issues arise restorative approaches have been key in reaching resolutions for the students. There is an understanding among the school community about the value of restorative conversations. The students are now more accountable for their own behaviour and are behaving well in school. The partnership between home and school is also more positive as we work together to educate our boys. This partnership means that we see pupil accountability increasing, supported by their parents and teachers. I also see positive student reflection and learning taking place across the school.



Mrs Kelly added: "We are delighted that Raymond Herron has won the award. The award acknowledges his leadership and hard work and his focus on always doing the right thing to support our student body. I am indebted to Mr. Herron."