Minister praises St Mary's University College as a 'cornerstone of teacher education' during visit

ECONOMY Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald has described St Mary's University College as a "cornerstone of teacher education in the north" during a visit to the Falls Road campus.

The Minister spoke with students and senior management during her visit, noting that the university is a "focal point of community life in West Belfast".

Professor Peter Finn, College Principal, introduced the Minister to a number of St Mary’s students who engaged with her on a wide range of higher education related issues.

Mirthe Van Grunderbeeck, an international student from Belgium, set out the case for increased support for student mobility across Europe. An Irish-medium student, Eve Ní Chathasaigh, who is following the PGCE programme at St Mary’s and who hails from Kinsale, Co. Cork, asked about the future for funding of Irish-medium schools.

A student of Technology & Design, Alex Caldwell, from Derry City, then raised the issue of student hardship resulting from the very challenging economic environment at present, especially the high cost of renting accommodation in Belfast. This same point was picked up by Caitlin Connolly, a student of Physical Education from Co. Monaghan. Caitlin also pointed out the great disparity in pay and conditions for teachers in the north compared to the south of Ireland, making the point that despite enjoying four years as a St Mary’s student in Belfast, there was very little incentive for her to seek a teaching job in the north.

The Minister is shown around the campus by Professor Peter Finn, including the Courtyard

Finally, Meabh Gough from Poyntzpass in Co. Armagh, who is studying for a BA Liberal Arts degree with Business Studies, asked at the Minister a question about prospects for the local economy going forward. The Minister responded with a realistic assessment of the many challenges that lie ahead, including the issue of tariffs.

Earlier during the visit the Minister heard from the Students Union President, Dáire Stevenson, on his experience of student life at the College. Eilís McAteer highlighted St Mary's deep-rooted commitment to community engagement, noting the impressive level of visitor footfall at the Falls Road campus. Over the past year, the campus welcomed more than 34,000 visitors who attended a wide range of public events, including the renowned Féile an Phobail festival and initiatives led by the West Belfast Partnership Board.

Brian McFall, Director of Corporate Services, set out the case for the reform of higher education funding, which has not kept pace with inflation for over a decade.

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald with students and staff

The visit concluded with a walking tour of the recent enhancements to the College campus including the new Cardinal Newman Library, the College Hall and Courtyard, as well as the Beechmount Dining Hall and a redeveloped social space for students.

Professor Finn commented: “Our work at St Mary’s contributes to the attainment of good jobs for all students who enrol on our degree programmes as well as the cultural enrichment of West Belfast. International partnerships are also a key aspect of the St Mary’s mission in the field of higher education.”