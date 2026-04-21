LORD Mayor of Belfast Councillor Tracy Kelly welcomes pupils from Our Lady and St Patrick’s College, Knock to City Hall for a special reception to mark their recent victory in the All-Ireland Senior Post-Primary Schools competition.

The female players lifted the prestigious title in March, scoring four goals in 20 minutes to become All-Ireland champions for the first time.

Local MMA champion Leah McCourt also shared her own experiences as a female sportswoman with the players at the event, organised as part of Belfast City Council’s European City of Sport 2026 programme.