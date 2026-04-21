LORD Mayor of Belfast Councillor Tracy Kelly welcomes pupils from Our Lady and St Patrick’s College, Knock to City Hall for a special reception to mark their recent victory in the All-Ireland Senior Post-Primary Schools competition.

The female players lifted the prestigious title in March, scoring four goals in 20 minutes to become All-Ireland champions for the first time.   

Local MMA champion Leah McCourt also shared her own experiences as a female sportswoman with the players at the event, organised as part of Belfast City Council’s European City of Sport 2026 programme.

MMA champion Leah McCourt, Our Lady and St Patrick’s College, Knock captain Isa McCarron and Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly
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MMA champion Leah McCourt, Our Lady and St Patrick’s College, Knock captain Isa McCarron and Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly