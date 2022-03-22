St Peter's Cathedral organ to sound again

THE organ at St Peter’s Cathedral will sound out once more as part of a series of free lunchtime recitals being held as part of a project to celebrate ten years of the Northern Ireland International Organ Competition.

The Belfast concert, alongside several others in each of the six counties of the North, will feature first prize winners from the last 10 years from various European nations such as Germany, Hungary and Russia and the UK.

The recitals are being held to honour the memory of the Lisburn organ builder, David McElderry, former MD of Wells-Kennedy Partnership, who dedicated his work to maintain the organs featured in the performances.

A gala recital at Belfast Cathedral on Wednesday 6 April (7.30pm) will also feature all ten of its first prize winners.

The Belfast Cathedral evening gala concert will be introduced by Fr Eugene O’Hagan of the singing group ‘The Priests’. Richard Gowers, senior prize-winner in 2013, will perform with work by Grace-Evangeline Mason, specially composed for the competition and the Commission for Victims and Survivors for Northern Ireland. The gala will be subsequently dedicated to all those touched by the conflict in the North.

The St Peter’s Cathedral organ will be put through its paces on Tuesday 5 April 1.15 pm.