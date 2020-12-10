VIDEO: St Teresa's Primary School debut new school song

ST Teresa’s Primary School decided they needed to reenergise their sense of school community, at a time when classes must remain separate in bubbles as a result of the pandemic.

As a result the Glen Road primary worked hard to create a rousing new school song entitled, ‘We Give Thanks to St Teresa’.

All of the children in the school were excited to perform the song which was written by local musician Patrick Davey and his team of musicians.

Terry Rodgers, the school principal, spoke of how Patrick was “a great support” in not only creating the song “but recording and filming the final video to accompany it”.

“At this time when we are feeling more isolated and separate, this new school song was exactly what we needed to remind us that we are a school community, united together," he said.

"The children and staff were proud to sing our new school song so magnificently.

"I am so grateful to Patrick and his team for their support in creating this magical moment in our school.”

