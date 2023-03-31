Man suffers 'serious wounds' to chest and back during Twinbrook stabbing

DETECTIVES investigating a stabbing in Twinbrook on Thursday have arrested a man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.



Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “It was reported just after 4.15pm that a man had been stabbed outside a property in the Aspen Walk area. At this time, we believe he was approached by a man and that there was a verbal altercation before the suspect produced a knife.”



The victim sustained several serious wounds to both the chest and back, which required hospital treatment.



Detective Sergeant McCartan has issued a description.

“The suspect is described as being aged in his twenties, around 5’ 8” tall and of slim build, with black hair and a moustache. He was described as wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a grey and white jacket and white trainers.”



Police have arrested a man aged in his twenties. He remains in custody, assisting with enquiries.



Sergeant McCartan added: “Our investigation is ongoing, and we would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1340 of 30/3/23.”