Stockman's Lane entrance to Musgrave Park Hospital reopens

ACCESS has been restored to Musgrave Park Hospital from Stockman's Lane.

Earlier this afternoon motorists were advised that there was no access to Musgrave Park Hospital from Stockman's Lane and that access to the hospital was only available from the Finaghy Road North entrance and Malone College footbridge.

Police said this was due to a "suspected gas supply issue".