£6.5million redevelopment for Belfast's last remaining Art Deco cinema

TO THE FUTURE: Mimi Turtle, CEO, Strand Arts Centre and Kathryn Thomson, Chair of Strand Arts Centre announce plans for the iconic cinema's redevelopment

THE ICONIC Strand Cinema in East Belfast will be undergoing a £6.5million redevelopment to turn it into a modern cinema, museum and arts space.

The Strand Cinema is currently the only operating Art Deco cinema in Belfast but upon reopening the redevelopment will feature a 'living museum' experience with all of the pre-war architecture preserved and restored including the building’s iconic façade, entrance and foyer.

Two of the cinema's film theatres will be preserved and will double as live performance spaces; the Strand’s iconic balcony screen will be transformed into a world-class performance space, seating 250, while the restored front stalls will be transformed into a unique theatre space for 160. Enhanced backstage facilities will make the venue more attractive to local artists, touring productions and festival events.

An interactive exhibition will celebrate the history of the iconic east Belfast picturehouse, showcasing the story of the Strand, and the many lives it has touched, while a separate high-end screening room will be able to accommodate up to 60 people.

Whilst maintaining its historical points, redevelopment works will ensure the Strand will be fit for audiences of the future.

Developers have said accessibility will be a core focus, with disability access throughout the building, widening the centre’s ability to cater for a diverse range of audiences. The cinema will also feature a new licensed café as well as two flexible creative learning studios which will increase the centre’s ability to facilitate performing and visual arts classes.

Developers have said that quality, affordable spaces will also be available for hire by community and charity groups in keeping with the Strand’s history of community outreach.

Northern Ireland’s oldest cinema, The Strand Arts Centre, in Belfast is on the brink of a renaissance thanks to a #NationalLottery #HeritageFund grant of £768,069 @StrandArtsCentr @belfastcc @HeritageFundNI (3/7) pic.twitter.com/wyJZanEPWv — National Lottery Heritage Fund (@HeritageFundUK) September 26, 2023

Commenting on the announcement, Mimi Turtle, CEO, Strand Arts Centre said: “This is a milestone moment for the Strand Arts Centre, as we take the final steps towards redeveloping this much-loved Belfast icon.

“Our vision for this project has been made possible by the valued support and funding from Belfast City Council, the UK government’s Levelling Up Fund, the National Lottery Heritage Fund and a wide range of public and corporate funders.

“We are working with our architects, Hall Black Douglas to finalise our plans and hope to share more details, and visuals on what people can expect from the new-look Strand in the coming months.”

The building will close in February 2024 and is expected to re-open in mid 2025, in time to mark the Strand’s 90th birthday. Members of the public are also being given the opportunity to name a seat in the new cinema with prices starting from £180.