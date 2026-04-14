STRIKING designs for the Belfast Blitz Memorial have been revealed by acclaimed Berlin-born artist Ralf Sander, and his daughter Naomi Sander, ahead of the 85th anniversary of the tragic events.

The result of a partnership between Belfast City Council and The Northern Ireland War Memorial (NIWM), the planned memorial will be located in Cathedral Gardens, the area between St Anne’s Cathedral and Ulster University’s Belfast campus which is currently undergoing a £5 million transformation into a world-class public space.

It is anticipated that the Memorial will be unveiled in spring 2027, when the revamped Cathedral Gardens open, featuring a large multi-use events space, a play area inspired by nature and a kids’ interactive digital play zone.

Belfast Lord Mayor, Councillor Tracy Kelly, said: “It’s been a privilege to have the Northern Ireland War Memorial’s expert support and guidance in creating this important Blitz Memorial for our regenerated Cathedral Gardens, as well as empathetic creative input and direction from artists Ralf and Naomi Sander.

“This area of the city was badly impacted by air raids during World War 2, so Cathedral Gardens will be a fitting home to this new Belfast Blitz Memorial, creating a space where people can pause, reflect and honour all those who lost their lives.”

Don Bigger, Chairman of NIWM, said: “The Belfast Blitz memorial will be a compelling monument to a tragic time in our city’s history which had a devastating impact. Belfast suffered four bombing raids in 1941, now known as the Dockside Raid (7-8 April), Easter Tuesday Raid (15-16 April), Fire Raid (4-5 May) and the Final Raid (5-6 May). This beautiful memorial will recognise and name all those who we know were killed ‘as a result of enemy action’ during the Blitz in Belfast.

“We’d like to thank historians Alan Freeburn and Dr. Brian Barton who worked with us at NIWM to examine official sources, government records and issued a public call for help to identify the list of 952 known fatalities that will be named on the memorial.”

The memorial designs were created following a lengthy period of intensive research by artist duo Ralf Sander and his daughter Naomi Sander. Thanks to their creative vision, visitors to the memorial will see themselves reflected in an historical image of the bombed-out Belfast International Bar, which once stood on the site of the planned artwork, powerfully connecting past and present.

A large bronze relief based on photographs of Belfast taken during and after the Blitz will also incorporate details and references to the historical events, with a specific focus on the people of Belfast.

Artist Ralf Sander explains: “Our artwork tells many stories simultaneously, forming a timeless narrative in a single image against the backdrop of the city centre which became smouldering rubble. Ultimately, it depicts the humanity and solidarity of Belfast’s people in the face of a merciless war machine.

“My daughter Naomi and I sculpted the figures over the period of more than a year. And whilst we found it emotionally demanding to engage with images of so much human suffering over such a protracted period, we are deeply grateful and honoured that our design will commemorate all those who lost their lives in the Belfast Blitz. This city has also become our city.”

The redevelopment of Cathedral Gardens is one of several multi-million-pound investments by Belfast City Council which aim to regenerate the city centre for the long-term benefit of city residents and the wider region.

These include Belfast Stories, a new public space, visitor attraction and creative hub which will open on Royal Avenue in 2030, with funding from the Belfast Region City Deal programme of investment, planned refurbishment of the historic Assembly Rooms, and a partnership with GRAHAM to deliver £280m worth of residential-led, mixed use city centre developments.