Students encouraged to apply for Translink yLink card

TRANSLINK'S yLink card, which offers half-price travel on services across the public transport network, has seen a 60 per cent per cent increase in journeys made over the last year, with student representatives across further and higher education coming together to collectively encourage further uptake among their peers.



The yLink smartcard, which is free to apply for, provides all those aged 16–23 with 50 per cent discount on bus and rail travel throughout the North. Cardholders can also gain access to exclusive offers, including discounts at participating shops, cafés and sports and entertainment venues.



With contactless payments now available on all Translink services, and in tandem with the mLink app, it’s even easier for young people to pay less for their journey by adding the yLink card to their virtual wallet to simply tap, travel and save.



Ben Friel, President of the National Union of Students in Northern Ireland (NUS-USI), commented: "As students across Northern Ireland return to colleges, university and training programmes this month, the Translink yLink card is a fantastic way of cutting transport costs – with a discount of 50 per cent. The yLink card not only helps break down barriers to education, it's also good for our planet by encouraging sustainable travel.



“It makes it easier for students to get together and socialise with friends and family, making the most of student life. For any students or young people aged 16-23, I would strongly encourage you to get your hands on the yLink card and make the most of it."



Ethan Davies, President of Ulster University Students’ Union, said: "The yLink card is a fantastic resource that offers significant savings on public transport, allowing us to explore the city, attend events, and connect with friends and family without breaking the bank. I encourage all Ulster University students aged 16-23 to take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and get your yLink card today. It's completely free and can make a big difference in your student journey."



For more information about Translink’s yLink card and how to apply, as well as details of exclusive discounts and partner initiatives, visit translink.co.uk/ylink.