Pupils wear green in memory of Diarmuid

PUPILS at Ballymacward Primary School on Rock Road wore green on Tuesday to remember pupil Diarmuid Frazer who tragically lost his life in a road accident in 2014.

Diarmuid was only six-years-old when he died after being knocked down on Railway Street, Lisburn in March 2014. His twin brother Cormac was also injured as they travelled with their mother to the hairdressers to get their hair cut.

The school's Green Day is held every year in memory of Diarmuid and pupils and staff wore Diarmuid's favourite colour whilst participating in many green activities such as creating vegetable patches, a butterfly meadow and tie-dying t-shirts.

GREEN: Pupils participated in a range of activities to remember Diarmuid who passed away in 2014

Sarah Yakdan, Diarmuid's teacher said she had taught Diarmuid and his brother Cormac and their sister Orlaith who still attends the school. Mrs Yakdan said she and the staff at Ballymacward remember Diarmuid as a lovely, outgoing boy who loved the outdoors.

"We held a whole day of events, the weather wasn't too great but we prepared a lot of indoor activities as well. Diarmuid loved the colour green and being outdoors, he was always running around in his welly boots.

"All of Diarmuid's siblings have attended the school and his sister is now in Primary Six. Diarmuid's mum is also a member of our Parent Teachers' Assocation and his whole family have been very involved with our school.

"He was such a big part of our school community and we just wanted to show our appreciation for him and his family and we think it's a great way to honour Diarmuid by being outdoors and wearing his favourite colour."

Diarmuid and his family were also closely involved with GAA club Lámh Dhearg who also host an annual tournament with a cup, shield and plate awarded to winners in his memory. The club held their annual memorial day last weekend.