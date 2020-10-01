Stunning Sylvester’s in the heart of the Antrim Road

THE warmest of welcomes, freshly roasted coffee and even a traybake or two are all on offer and more at Antrim Road’s Sylvester’s café.



The kitchen pass at Sylvester’s is open seven days a week serving its customers the heartiest of breakfast, lunch, buns and cake. Proprietor Laura Adams explained how the family run business has something on its menu for everyone.





“Myself and sister Jane decided to move Sylvester’s to a smaller premises which we did and the café is now beside our ‘big brother’ Manny’s fish and chip shop. We are offering it all whether it’s a breakfast, lunch or dinner,” she laughed.



“Sylvester’s, like Manny’s is very much a family run business, named after our grandfather so in a way it’s a way for us to keep his name going, it’s really that personal wee touch for us,” she said. “Our customers can always be guaranteed a great cup of coffee, we offer a full fry or for those being good, a healthy option with poached eggs and smashed avocado.



We offer a small lunch menu and are open right through the week, into the weekend.

Our customers have the choice of sitting in or we do have an outdoor seating area if people are out in the morning walking the dogs they can sit down for a bit and just have a bite to eat or something to drink.”





Laura spoke of how both businesses have all Covid-19 precautions in place. “Covid has affected everybody, every business and at the end of the day we are trying to keep everybody, our staff in a job, people need to live. You can’t just stop trying, myself and Jane have just kept on and that’s what we will continue to do.”



“Our customers know we offer a great service and choice. They will get that and more at Sylvester’s.”



Sylvester’s, 297 Antrim Road, Belfast BT15 2HF. Tel: 028 90746888.