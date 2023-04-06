Soccer: Plunkett advance to Intermediate Cup final with shootout win

McComb's Intermediate Cup semi-final (AET)

St Oliver Plunkett 2-2 Rosemount Rec

(SOPFC win 3-1 on pens)

IT was a very hard-hitting and high-scoring game with all the big-match feel when St Oliver Plunkett took on Rosemount Rec on Wednesday Evening at Blanchflower Stadium.

The opening stages showed that this contest was set up for an absolutely cracking game and the early pressure from Plunkett saw them open the scoring in the seventh minute of the game.

The Lenadoon men had a relentless style to their play and after three corners they finally capitalised on their strong set-piece play.



Wideman Padraig McParland swung in a deep cross from the right and found full-back Conor Nolan who powered his header into the Rosemount goal and sent the Main Stand into dreamland with an early lead.

Conor Nolan opened the scoring for Plunkett

Rosemount would not back down that easy after Curtis Giltrap clipped the upright minutes after the first goal.

McParland almost turned from creator to goal-scorer when his effort from the corner of the box stung the hands of the Rosemount shot-stopper before Jody Lynch had a crack from the edge of the D and forced the 'keeper to keep the score at a goal to nil.

In the 25th minute, Reece Ritchie would put his side level. The winger took the ball from the centre of the pitch and trooped through the Plunkett defence who looked stretched from the constant high press. Ritchie dribbled past three players before drilling his effort low and beyond Deaglan McMahon in the Plunkett goal.

Captain, Michael Healy almost restored the Lenadoon side's lead after a corner evaded everyone inside the box and the centre-half almost stabbed home an effort from three yards out.

With just over half an hour played, Rosemount made it 2-1.

Full-back Niall Melville found himself free down the right-hand side and his low drilled cross was met by Ritchie, but his sliced effort found Curtis Giltrap at the back post to put his side in front with a tap-in.

Plunkett responded in excellent fashion when Eugene Reid popped up instantly from the kick-off to nod a cross down and into the Rosemount net to equalise for the Black and White Army, making it 2-2 in the 35th minute.

A frantic first 45 which would be hard to match in the second period as the sides fought fiercely but both managers' advice would have been to tighten up by the looks of things.

Rosemount looked closest to taking the lead in the second half after Reece Ritchie forced Deaglan McMahon to pull off a great stop as the forward found himself in a one-on-one position after darting past the Plunkett defence.

MAXWELLS PLUNKETT ARE GOING TO WINDSOR ⚫️⚪️⚽️🏆 pic.twitter.com/7AZ9L3KLkF — St Oliver Plunkett FC (@SOPFC69) April 5, 2023

Winger McParland came close on the hour mark when his long-range effort was palmed out for a corner, but Rosemount were wary of the strength Plunkett offered off of the set-pieces and opted for man-marking rather than the failing zonal marking of the first half.

Captain Healy saw his name in lights when he thundered an effort from 35 yards which whistled just past the post. Once again, the centre-half flicked a header just over the bar moments after his distanced effort.

Both sides began to wane in energy and strength, and it was clear to see as chances became limited in the final 20 minutes, although the fear of losing it so late was clearly on the minds of both sets of players.

The final minutes played out and extra-time was a shoo-in for this evenly matched cup semi-final as chances wouldn’t fall for either team.

Extra-time was a friend to neither side as they couldn’t be split despite Plunkett’s best efforts to win the tie. Though their shooting boots were off since the first half as efforts from substitute Carroll and Healy were blazed well over.

Rosemount defended well and kept wave after wave of the West Belfast side’s chances at bay and to a minimum. Penalties loomed as both sides went hell for leather for a spot in the final.

Plunkett goalkeeper McMahon set the standard in the shootout where he saved three excellent penalties, Ciaran Reid placed his penalty well and Captain Healy made no mistake from the spot.

Plunkett sent into delirium after Shootout win

Surprisingly, up-stepped McMahon for the final penalty and he thumped it home for St Oliver Plunkett as they defeated Rosemount Rec 3-1 in the penalty shootout after a thrilling game.

The victory sets up a North Belfast vs West Belfast final with Plunkett set to face Crumlin Star in a battle to see who will take home this year’s McComb's Intermediate Cup.



SOPFC: D McMahon, C Nolan, M Webb, M McCusker, M Healy, E Reid, J Lynch, C Duffy, P McParland, M Sloan, S O’Neill

Subs: R Sewell, B Carroll, C Reid, S Killyleagh, P Lowe, C Breen

Goals: C Nolan 7’, E Reid 34’



ROSEMOUNT: N Melville, S Crawford, L McKee, M McAvoy, R Stewart, A Eccles, L Adair, J Dalzell, R Ritchie, C Giltrap, N Eccles

Subs: D Turnbull, S Shannon, A Kenmore, T Harrison, M Harper, S McKay

Goals: R Ritchie 25', C Giltrap 33'





