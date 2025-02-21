SuperValu Dairy Farm rewards its customers with offers and promotions

THERE for all your shopping needs, SuperValu Dairy Farm offers incredible value across a wide variety of products. This modern store has an extensive selection of chilled and fresh goods including the exclusive Good Food Locally Sourced range, alongside an in-store bakery and a modern off-licence.

There are mix and match deals across the store, along with hundreds of best buys and special offers, including its unmissable Epic Deals on four big brand names and over 500 own brand products which are up to 40 per cent cheaper than the leading national brands. There is also great value to be had on key everyday items which are price matched with Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda.

Helping shoppers save more money, SuperValu’s Spend and Save promotion starts on Monday, 24th February, which rewards customers who spend £25 in store, with a voucher for £5 off their next shop*.

Store manager James Brennan said: “We are very proud to be a part of the local community, and we look forward to welcoming shoppers to our store and providing them with friendly service alongside the best products and excellent value for money.”



*Minimum spend is £25, voucher redeemable

until Sunday 16th March 2025.