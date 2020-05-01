Bawnmore steps up to help needy during Covid-19 crisis

A LOCAL councillor has praised the community effort behind a successful food bank in the Bawnmore area.

Five weeks ago, Sinn Féin councillor Taylor McGrann set up the facility at Millgreen Youth Centre to manage a community response to the Covid-19 crisis and help those in most need.

Speaking about the operation, Taylor said: “Along with help from many volunteers in the area, this initiative has been established to help make essential household and food packs and deliver them to those most in need.

“After setting up the Food Bank five weeks ago we have raised a total of £4,610 in community donations and residents have been very supportive in donating food and offering to give a hand.

“We are now fully supported by Antrim & Newtownabbey Council, Department For Communities and the Education Authority and receive 200-plus packs per week to distribute across the community.

“Local businesses have also got on board helping us to deliver hot meals to the elderly and vulnerable, these include Knags Restaurant, The Stables in Groomsport, Longlands Newsagents, West Sandwich Bar and many more over the weeks.

“The sports clubs in the area have also got behind the operation, so well done to both the Greencastle Rovers and Wolfe Tones.

“There is amazing community spirit in the area at the minute. Everyone is supporting each other in every way we can and I want to say well done to each and every one of them.”