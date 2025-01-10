Teaching unions suspend industrial action planned for next week

SCHOOLS OUT: Teachers have been striking in recent years over pay

TEACHING unions have suspended industrial action planned for next week.

INTO, NEU, NASUWT and UTU made the decision to allow for further discussions aimed at finalising the ongoing pay negotiations.

Education Minister Paul Givan welcomed the suspension of industrial action.

“I welcome today’s positive development that unions have agreed to suspend their planned Action Short of Strike (ASOS) on the issue of pay and to allow negotiations to reach a conclusion," he said.

“Teachers deserve a fair and appropriate pay settlement and I am determined to achieve that. I have been clear with the unions that I am committed to securing the funding required to make a formal pay offer in the context of the agreement reached in the summer of last year in England and Wales, on the understanding that we secure agreement to a sustained period of stability, free from industrial action, including ASOS, in our schools.

“I have asked management side to intensify discussions with our trade union partners to reach a formal agreement over the next four weeks.”