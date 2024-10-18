The Balmoral Hotel has you sorted this Christmas

As the festive season rolls into full swing, the Balmoral Hotel transforms into a vibrant hub of festive cheer, where the air is filled with laughter, music, and the tantalising aroma of festive treats. This year, the Christmas party season at the Balmoral is brimming with exciting events that promise to delight every sense.

We kick-off with the crowning jewel of the season: our Festive Drag Show events. These Queens will have you scooping your jaw off the floor with their fabulousness. But wait, there's more! DJ Carolyn Stewart is spinning a mix of classic and contemporary tunes that’ll make you wonder why you ever thought you couldn’t dance.

Feeling groovy? The Sensational 70's Superstars Show – Christmas Party will have you boogeying down like it’s 1975. And for the dance music lovers, the Energy 106 Winter Ball is the place to be – it's like a party in a wee house, but with way more Energy!

Settle in for a Christmas evening with singer Brian Kennedy and chuckle along with the Belfast Ma: A Crackin’ Christmas comedy show.

Finally, bring the kids to our Grinch’s Christmas Game Show! It's heartwarming, it's fun, and it might just make you love Christmas even more…

