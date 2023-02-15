New firefighters welcomed at special Boucher ceremony

THE Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service have welcomed 34 new full-time graduates to their ranks. The men and women are now beginning new careers as 'wholesome' firefighters.

The graduates were joined by their family and loved ones for a special celebration at the NIFRS Learning and Development Centre, Boucher Road, Belfast.

Graduates went through an intensive training programme that allowed them to gain specialist knowledge as well as a wide range of practical skills, such as tactical firefighting, breathing apparatus use and responding to road traffic collisions and other rescues. They also learned how to teach fire prevention and community safety.

NIFRS Interim Chief Fire and Rescue Officer, Andy Hearn, said: “This was a hugely important day for our 34 trainees as they graduate as wholetime firefighters. Our graduates should be extremely proud of getting to this point.

“Thanks to their hard work and the dedication of our instructors, they are ready to start the next chapter of their career in NIFRS and will now take their places as wholetime firefighters in fire stations across Northern Ireland."

Carmel McKinney, OBE, Chairperson of NIFRS, added: “On behalf of the NIFRS Board I would like to warmly congratulate each of our new firefighters. We want the best people to keep our community safe, and I am confident that our graduates are equipped and ready to go out on to station to serve the people of Northern Ireland.

“I am a firm believer in lifelong learning and our graduates will continue their training and development on station and in our new £42.6million Learning & Development Centre just outside Cookstown throughout their careers. As a service, we continue to invest in our people and in the safety of everyone in Northern Ireland. I wish all of the 34 graduates success and happiness in their careers in NIFRS.”