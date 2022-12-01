THEATRE REVIEW: The Snow Queen will leave audiences spellbound

CHRISTMAS comes just once a year and the festive season got underway this weekend as the Lyric Theatre’s Christmas musical The Snow Queen took to the stage for their first performances.



The smell of fresh popcorn and the sugar induced excitement of children filled the theatre, creating the perfect atmosphere for this enthralling show.



Adapted from Hans Christian Andersen's much-loved tale of courage, adventure, and friendship, The Snow Queen invites audiences of all ages to join Gerda on her quest as she works in her grandmother's (Christina Nelson) busy flower shop in the centre of town where, for as long as she can remember, the roses are delivered every morning by her friend, one of the town's young men, Kai (Ben McGarvey).



One night an unexpected cold wind blows across the land, and when the windows of the town begin to freeze over grandmother fears the worst – the Snow Queen (Ruby Campbell) has returned.



When Kai disappears, Gerda sets off on a long journey to find him. In search of a palace that sits amongst the snowy, frozen peaks of Finnmark, she meets lots of colourful characters along the way including Oakie (Christopher Finn), Captain Crow (Darren Franklin) and The Prince (Aaron Halliwell).

Tonight was the opening show of #thesnowqueen @LyricBelfast …



Marking 10 years of working with the talent and genuine delight that is @tinynelson1 !



The cast of this show is incredible!

The team… impeccable!!!



Here’s to the rest of the year with the Snow Queen pic.twitter.com/fq2xFGw8ws — Christopher Finn (He/Him) (@c_finn) November 27, 2022

This musical will have both children and adults alike captivated by not only the story, but also the level of technology involved in bringing this classic tale into the modern era. With an array of audio/visual effects audiences will be enthralled with what the creative team have managed to pull together.



Deborah Maguire’s choreography takes this performance to the next level and it is clear that this has been drummed into the cast as not a single foot was put wrong, with each member giving a performance that was as energetic and enthusiastic as any West End production.



Director, writer and composer, Paul Boyd has taken this tale and made it his own with a fantastic score. It was particularly refreshing to see Franklin and Halliwell accompany the pre-recorded backing tracks with live guitar, percussion and keyboard on stage.



When it comes to performances, the standout star of this show is Christina Nelson who transitions effortlessly between characters as she brings Gerda’s grandmother and great aunts to life.



Elsewhere, a special mention also has to go to Ruby Campbell who gave a stellar performance as The Snow Queen. Her vocal ability is truly phenomenal and will leave audiences spellbound.



While other theatres are content with their annual pantomimes, the Lyric continue to blow it out of the water with their musical adaptations of classic tales. If you are planning to see a Christmas show this season, The Snow Queen should be on your list.



The Snow Queen runs until 31 December. Tickets start at just £12 and are available from the Lyric Theatre box office.