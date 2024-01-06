GERRY ADAMS: 2024 may well tell a decisive tale

DECISION: All eyes are on Jeffrey Donaldson as he continues to dither on his next move

BEST wishes and blessings to you all in 2024. It is shaping up to be a decisive year that will determine the political direction of travel for this island for the next ten years – and possibly even longer.

The many challenges facing all of us are enormous, but so too are the substantial opportunities for change and progress.

First up will be whether the DUP is prepared to end its damaging refusal to participate in the power-sharing institutions. The excuse that its negotiations with the British government on the Windsor Framework and the Brexit mess are still ongoing is now patently absurd.

The decision for Jeffrey Donaldson will be brought to a conclusion in the next wee while. The outworking of that decision – whatever it is – will close down another option for unreconstructed unionism. Meantime, the rest of us will continue the process of change. That includes constitutional change. The social and economic interests of the people of the North have never been best served by London.

Speculation is rife that British PM Rishi Sunak will go for a May general election. A crystal ball is not needed to know that the Tories face a significant loss of seats in the local government elections in England and Wales on May 2. A general election with its higher turnout might salvage some of these, but whether the British general election is in May or October the Conservatives are headed for defeat. The next government in London will be a Labour government. Let’s not hold our breath waiting for that. With a few notable exceptions, British Labour has not served Ireland well. It never will until it implements the Good Friday Agreement provision for a referendum on the union.

YouGov



Rishi Sunak has said he expects the general election to be in the second half of 2024 Asked in late October, only 16% of Britons wanted to wait until autumn 2024 or later for the election

19% wanted it to have happened by now,

29% said the spring, and 7% the summer. https://t.co/qKjbgsMweC — Graham Lambert 💙 (@100glitterstars) January 4, 2024

In the South there will be local government elections in June and elections to the European Parliament on the same day. These will be a crucial test for all of the parties as they prepare for a general election in that jurisdiction which could be held before the end of the year.

In recent days Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has been setting out his vision for the next five years – more of the same. A Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, Green Party government with the leaders carving up the ministerial posts as Varadkar and Micheál Martin play Tweedle dee and tweedle dum over the role of Taoiseach.

For the first time there is the real possibility of a government without either of them. Successive elections over the last decade have witnessed the consistent growth in the Sinn Féin vote. In 2020 it emerged with the greater share of first preference votes. The party is now the largest in the Oireachtas.

Clearly there is huge disenchantment with the policies of the current government. Many people want change. But they want more than just the language of change.

So the challenge for Sinn Féin is to present and deliver a new vision of the new Ireland that a Sinn Féin government will seek to construct. That means clear policies on the economy, on housing, on health and mental health, on the environment, on investment in and the transformation of education and childcare and supports for carers. A programme for change that has fairness and equality at its core. Much of this work is well under way.

But it especially means for the oldest republican party on this island that there is an onus on us to map out the kind of united Ireland we are for – inclusive, with equality at the heart of policy making and delivery, anti-sectarian, pro-working family, standing up to the fascists and right wing who seek to whip up violence and division, and defending the rights and entitlements of all citizens.

Much progress has been made. But we need to do more.

An Irish government has the political and diplomatic resources to advance all of these propositions – if it has the political will. Irish governments have paid lip service to a united Ireland. That has to change. 2024 can see that change.

Woody: A life in music and words

I AM a long time fan of Woody Guthrie. He is one of the world's great song writers in the English language and many of his words are as relevant today as they were when he wrote them. He was also an American activist who agitated and educated and sang for social equality, immigration reform, peace and fairness. He stood against fascism, racism, war, corruption and for a clean environment. He sang about love, for workers' rights and a better life for all.

MUST-HAVE: The new Woody Guthrie collection is essential for fans of the great man

He also wrote a lot. I read his autobiography Bound For Glory years ago as well as his novel House of Earth. And now I am delighted to have been given a Christmas box of a magnificent publication of Woody’s Songs and Art * Words and Wisdom, curated by his daughter Nora Guthrie and historian Robert Santelli.

This is a large, handsome reproduction of some of Woody's drawings, doodles, scribbled thoughts, songs, poems and political observations – on the back of envelopes, scraps of paper, jotters and diaries. He obviously knew the importance of these notes because he dates them and in many cases notes where he is at the time. Woody travelled a lot. These tiny little details add greatly to the reader's enjoyment and knowledge. So do the many fine photos.

He also has lots of wisdom. Here he is on fascism.

‘...all human beings (need) to come always closer and closer together – to know and understand all races, creeds, and colours better; and fascism says for us to split ourselves up into the thousand cliques and klans and beat our own chains of slavery onto our ankles by wasting our strength fighting our friend and neighbour – and allowing the fascists to nip us off one by one, little by little, group by group...’

He was equally opposed to racism. He had deep friendships with blues musicians Lead Belly, Sonny Terry and Brownie Magee, with whom he toured in the 1950s. He challenged racism head-on. They were often attacked by the Klu Klux Klan. They stood up to their attackers. And they played their music.

And Woody's songs are still sung today. He wrote thousands. We are very lucky that recordings are still available. Many of his better known songs have been covered by Irish singers. They include Deportees, Pretty Boy Floyd, The Ludlow Massacre, Jesus Christ, and many more. Bob Dylan also recorded Woody songs. So did Pete Seeger, Joan Baez, Bruce Springsteen, The Byrds, The Grateful Dead, Billy Bragg, Fergus O'Hare, Willie Nelson and Ry Cooder.

This Land Is Your Land is an anthem and rallying call to working people. It is perhaps his best known work. Woody was also a poet, a painter, illustrator, novelist, journal keeper and prolific letter writer.

Incidentally, Woody Guthrie’s Songs and Art * Words and Wisdom includes notes by Woody on how to write songs. It also contains contributions by other singers, artists and writers. What more could you want?

Woody Guthrie ‘Songs and Art * Words and Wisdom’ is published by Chronicle Books. www.chroniclebooks.com

Words on Gaza

I WROTE this poem in Gaza City fourteen years ago. Before it was as terrible as it is now. It’s time to reprint this short verse aris.

Gaza

Rubble on rubble

Twisted metal

And Ghosts

Everywhere

Ghosts of little children

Playing in the ruins

Little ghosts

Páistí bochta

Laughing

Shouting

Crying

And dying in Gaza.