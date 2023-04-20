Three defibrillators installed on Falls Road in memory of hairdresser Anthony McDonnell

DEFIB: Margaret McDonnell (mum) with family and friends at the unveiling of the defibrillator opposite Dunville Park

THREE defibrillators have been installed on the Falls Road in memory of popular hairdresser Anthony McDonnell.

Anthony passed away on 5 December 2021, a week before his 40 birthday from cardiac arrest. Following his passing, friends and family in the local area rallied behind the idea to purchase three defibrillators for the local area to make sure if anyone else ever experienced a cardiac arrest they would be able to receive help quickly.

The defibrillators are located at the side of what is now Dunville Kurdish Barber's, formerly Pat's Barbers and Harry's Barbers. Anthony McDonnell's business, 'AJ's Hair Design' is located above the premises.

The second defibrillator location is outside Mallon Brother's Funeral Directors on the Falls Road. The third is located outside St Peter's Nursery School on Servia Street.

DEFIBRILLATOR: Anthony's mother Margaret plus sister Margaret unveil the defibrillator on the Falls Road

Anthony's sister Margaret McDonnell explained how many people came together to raise £8,000 which was used to buy the three defibrillators. Margaret explained two of Anthony's colleagues ran a half marathon raising money and an aunt also walked up Croagh Patrick in Co Mayo. A fundraiser was also held in Davitt's bar with a disco, raffle and bingo.

REMEMBERED: Anthony McDonnell passed away in December 2021

Margaret said the remainder of the money raised will be used to train up local groups in the area on how to use the defibrillators.

“The remaining money will also be used to train the youth groups up and the man we bought them off will be coming out to give them some training on how to use them if there is ever an emergency.

"My grandfather also died of a heart attack 21 years ago but there were no defibrillators back then. When Anthony had a cardiac arrest by the time a defibrillator arrived it was already too late so we hope by getting three in the area we can save lives in the future.

"We gathered outside Anthony’s hairdressers opposite Dunville Park near where Pat’s Barbers used to be. Anthony was a very popular hairdresser in the local area and he was very well regarded by the Traveller community who came to and taped his funeral. “

A member of Mallon Brother's Funeral Directors said: "Our community defibrillator has been fitted in memory of Anthony (A.J) McDonnell. Anthony died following a heart attack in 2021 days before his 40th birthday. A great big thank you to Anthony’s family and friends especially to his mum, dad and sister Margaret who have kindly donated this to us. It is a great asset to our community and may save your life one day."