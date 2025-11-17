NI Water is reminding householders and businesses to get ready for the cold spells ahead by making sure their water pipes are properly protected. If pipes aren't insulated during the cold winter weather, they are more prone to bursting, so it is important to act now.



When temperatures remain below zero for an extended time, water inside pipes may freeze and expand. As temperatures increase and frozen water thaws, pipes can contract, leading to cracks or bursts. Water from a burst pipe can result in structural damage to a property, potentially requiring temporary relocation during repairs. Personal belongings, such as furniture and electronic devices, may also be affected.



Paul Bryce, Head of Water at NI Water, stated: "The cold weather months present a risk of disruption due to burst pipes. NI Water wants to prepare for potential issues by reminding everyone to insulate pipes and water tanks with lagging materials, which are readily available from DIY retailers.



"Address any dripping taps promptly, as even minimal leakage can lead to frozen pipes. Additionally, ensure you locate your property's stop valve and understand how to operate it; most stop valves are located beneath the kitchen sink.

Stop valve

"Outdoor taps are frequently neglected during winter. While a frozen outdoor tap may cause inconvenience, such as preventing car washing or filling a pet’s bowl, it can also result in significant damage if a burst leads to internal leaks. Applying an insulating cover is an efficient means of protection.



"In the event of a burst, immediately turn off the stop valve and contact a qualified plumber. Accredited plumbing services can be found online at www.watersafe.org.uk.”



Top tips to protect your property’s pipes during winter:



· Insulate pipes and water tanks using materials from DIY stores.



· Set your heating controls if leaving for a winter break.



· If you'll be away, give a key to someone you trust to check for frozen pipes or leaks.



· Service your central heating boiler annually.



· Locate and test your property’s stop valve—usually under the kitchen sink.



· Fix dripping taps to prevent freezing.



· Confirm your insurance covers winter damage.



· Keep a plumber’s contact handy; find local professionals at www.watersafe.org.uk.