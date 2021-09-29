Time For Truth Campaign stages day of demonstrations over legacy propoals

FAMILIES of victims of the conflict have taken part in a national day of action across Ireland to protest against the British Government’s amnesty proposals.

Protests across the island took place last Saturday as families mobilized in opposition to the British Government’s proposals outlined in its so-called Command Paper on Legacy, Addressing the Legacy of Northern Ireland’s Past.

The proposed British Government’s amnesty would prevent prosecutions for conflict-related offences and shut down present and future police and Police Ombudsman investigations, civil actions and legacy inquests.

The move is seen by families of victims as an attempt to prevent any future prosecution of former British soldiers.

Spokesperson for the Time for Truth Campaign, Ciarán MacAirt, whose grandmother Kathleen Irvine was one of 15 people killed in the UVF McGurk's Bar bombing in 1971 said: "The families of the Time for Truth Campaign want to thank families and friends across Ireland for their great support for our National Day of Action at 41 locations across Ireland.

CLEAR MESSAGE: Ciarán MacAirt on Saturday

“We know that the British government does not care about our families. It is only interested in burying its war crimes and protecting its killers and human rights abusers.”

“We mobilized to protect our basic human rights, and demand no less than equal access to due legal process and investigations which are compliant with Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

"The families of the Time for Truth Campaign have a clear message for Boris Johnson, Brandon Lewis and their perfidious British government: All families have a right to truth and justice.”