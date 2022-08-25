Time For Truth rally to protest at British amnesty ploy

FAMILIES representing several victims' campaigns have gathered at the NIO headquarters in Belfast to protest against the British government’s Legacy Bill, which is currently going through Westminster.

Among those present were the McGurks Massacre Campaign, Springhill/Westrock Massacre, New Lodge Six Massacre Campaign and those killed in the Sean Grahams Bookmakers Massacre.



Speaking after the launch, Natasha Butler, Time for Truth spokeswoman said: “On Sunday 11 September the Time for Truth Campaign is hosting a rally to Belfast City Hall to express the outright opposition of families bereaved in the conflict to the British Government Legacy Bill.

Superb support for the families of the #TimeForTruth Campaign and our National Day of Action across the island of Ireland. Well done everyone. The message to .@BorisJohnson and his perfidious British government is clear: ALL families have a right to truth and justice pic.twitter.com/ALQXaqDKOd — Time for Truth Campaign (@tftcampaign) September 26, 2021

“This Bill will provide an amnesty for British state forces and deny our families basic legal rights to an inquest, an independent investigation and to pursue civil actions.



"The objective of the British government Bill is to basically cover up their dirty war in Ireland. It is a slap in the face to victims as it will prioritise the demands of the British military lobby over the legal rights of victims of state violence."



Natasha pointed to how significantly this Bill has been rejected by the Irish government, all political parties on this island, key human rights stakeholders and has also been subject to much criticism by leading European human rights figures and many leading political figures in the United States.



"Yet the British government for their own cynical and political reasons remain tone deaf to the voices of victims as they pursue this Bill unilaterally," she continued.



"The British government need to hear the voice of victims, that this Bill is not fixable and must be withdrawn without delay.

"What we need to see is the human rights compliant implementation of the Stormont House Agreement which was agreed by political parties and the Irish and British government in 2014.



"Any approach to legacy matters must be human rights compliant, must uphold the rights of victims and must uphold the rule of law. Families need to be reassured that British policy makers, forces and agents who were involved in collusion and state murder will be held accountable and the truth told.”



Time for Truth are asking that the community which has supported families in their campaigns for truth and justice to once again show solidarity with the families on Sunday 11 September as they stand in firm opposition to the British government.



The Time for Truth rally will meet on Sunday 11 September at 12 noon at Divis Tower, the McGurks Memorial, North Queen Street and Cormac Square before making its way to City Hall.