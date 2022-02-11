Tipperary Water fuelling this year’s SPAR Craic 10k

Jennifer Moore, Territory Account Manager, at Tennent’s NI celebrating with work colleague, Conor McSteen who are both planning take part in this year’s event

THIS St Patrick’s Day, people will be taking to the streets with more than the parade in mind, as the SPAR Craic 10k returns to Belfast.

The event in its traditional form hasn’t been possible for the past few years due to restrictions from the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced its cancellation in 2020, and in 2021 it was held as a virtual event, with people from all over the world participating, including runners from places as far afield as Manchester and New York.

Last year’s global virtual race was a success, but this year’s organisers are thrilled to be able to return to the heart of Belfast for the traditional St Patrick’s Day showpiece.

The event has been held in Belfast since 2015 and upwards of 2,000 runners are usually in attendance in a race which is now a staple of the local St Patrick’s Day celebrations in the city.

As per previous years, the race will begin in front of Belfast City Hall and will finish in Ormeau Park via West Belfast with the race taking place as part of Belfast City Council’s efforts to create an all-inclusive celebration on the feast day of Ireland’s national saint.

Jennifer Moore, Territory Account Manager, at Tennent’s NI said: “We are proud to once again support the SPAR Craic 10k Race this St Patrick’s Day.

“We are delighted to be involved and what better way to do that than rehydrate the runners at the finish line with our Tipperary Water brand. Best of luck to all those taking part."

Who's looking forward to completing the SPAR Craic 10k 2022 route on St Patrick's day? 😎



📍Starting at Belfast City Hall

🏁Finishing at Ormeau park



Register now with our early 🐤 offer of £18 👉 https://t.co/cqz9T2C4gp pic.twitter.com/H2Y2z4bQXF — SPAR Craic10K (@SPARcraic10k) February 8, 2022

Any runners aged 16 or under who wish to run must be accompanied by adult and a consent form should be sent to organisers by parents or guardian. All participants are expected to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.

An early bird offer of entry fee for £18 runs until Monday, February 28, after which time the fee will be £25 per participant.

Online registration will close on March 11 at midnight and, after that date, late registrations can be made by calling 028 90 611916.

Prizes are up for grabs for the first three over the finish line in both the male and female categories.

First place will take away £100 in cash, an engraved piece of Belfast Crystal, a SPAR Craic 10k neck scarf, a Pure Running goody bag as well as free entry into next year’s SPAR Craic 10k.

Prizes of £25 gift vouchers for Pure Running for the Master categories for both male and female will also be awarded in the following age categories: 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64 and over 65.

For more information visit www.aisling-events.com/event/spar-craic-10k-2022