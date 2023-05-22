TITANIC DEA: Sinn Féin win back seat lost in 2019 in the East

ELATED: Sinn Féin's Pádraig Donnelly with brother Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile and former Titanic DEA councillor Mairead O'Donnell after her election

SINN Féin have won back a seat on Belfast City Council in the Titanic DEA of East Belfast, having lost the seat back in 2019.

Short Strand man Pádraig Donnelly, the brother of senator Niall Ó Donnghaile was elected with 1,284 first preference votes putting him well on course.

The poll was topped by Ruth Brooks of the DUP, with an ironic 1,690 first preference votes. She was followed home by Sammy Douglas, the father of Davy Douglas, who was elected in Lisnasharragh DEA.

The third DUP candidate, George Dorrian, the party's group leader on Belfast City Council lost his seat. He had topped the poll in 2019. Alliance's Fiona McAteer and David Bell retained the party's two seats in the area. The final seat went to UUP councillor Sonia Copeland, who regained her Council seat.

An elated Pádraig Donnelly was flanked by brother Niall and former Sinn Féin councillor for the area Mairead O'Donnell as his election was confirmed.

"I am honoured to have been elected to Belfast City Council by the people of Titanic," he said. "I want to thank every person who gave me their vote.

"Sinn Féin went into this campaign with a commitment to work for all, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to represent the people of this area and deliver first-class council services.

"This election was an opportunity to send a signal that it is time to get the Assembly up and running, and it is becoming clear from today’s results that this is what the majority of voters want."

Poll-topper Ruth Brooks paid tribute to outgoing councillor George Dorrian.

"Words cannot describe how thankful I am to the 1,690 people who voted for me on Thursday.

POLL TOPPER: DUP councillor Ruth Brooks

"Only in East Belfast could we manage such a significant vote. The irony certainly wasn’t lost. My colleague Councillor Sammy Douglas was elected shortly after me, returning two DUP councillors to serve in Titanic DEA.

"City Hall will be a poorer place as we sadly were unable to return our friend, colleague and group leader George Dorrian. George has served the people of Titanic since 2016, much of which has gone unrecognised.

"On behalf of all at East Belfast DUP and our DUP team in Belfast we want to thank George for all his work, dedication and commitment to Titanic and across Belfast in his role as group leader."

Alliance councillor Fiona McAteer said she was "delighted" to be elected alongside David Bell.

Alliance councillors David Bell and Fiona McAteer

"I am passionate about seeing more female representatives and young people enter politics and I am pleased to be able to play my part by running for Council," she said.

"I am determined to make this area the best place to live, work and visit and I am looking forward to continuing all the hard work by former Councillor Michelle Kelly."

UUP Alderman Sonia Copeland dedicated her election to her late mum.

"It’s been an extremely emotional year with nursing and caring for my terminally-ill mum through brain cancer until she passed away in July.

VICTORY DANCE: UUP Alderman Sonia Copeland

"She was my biggest fan and whom gave me strength and courage when I felt weary.

"She asked me before she died to continue being the person I am and to continue doing what I could for others, and that I will continue to do because I genuinely care.

"My family who have been there to push me forward when times where tough this year but most importantly to all of you who believed in me to deal with your issues and change things for you no matter how small or how large the task. Thank you all."