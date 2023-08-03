FÉILE 23: Tom all set to take you on his cemetery tours

FORMER Lord Mayor of Belfast Tom Hartley's acclaimed tours of Belfast City Cemetery will return again for this month's Féile an Phobail.

The former councillor is also the author of books on Belfast City Cemetery, Milltown Cemetery and Balmoral Cemetery which explore not only the famous citizens of Belfast who are buried there but also the events which shaped their lives and this city.

All tours will take place from the main gate of Belfast City Cemetery at 1pm on 5th, 6th, 9th, 11th and 12 August with tickets costing £5. Attendees are asked to bring the correct change for the tour.

Tom Hartley’s famous historic tours return for @FeileBelfast this summer - you should do yourself a favour and book onto one. pic.twitter.com/OzMb51B2U3 — Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile 🇮🇪🇵🇸 (@NiallSF) August 3, 2023

Speaking in anticipation of this week's tours Tom said: "The City Cemetery contains graves of individuals from backgrounds whose lives are woven through the fabric of the Belfast story. The tour reminds us, that the political and cultural identity of 19th century Belfast was complex and layered; it upends stereotypes and provides a fresh approach to the history of Belfast."