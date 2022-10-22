FROM THE ARCHIVES: Tom Hartley reflects on 1981 census burning protests

LOOKING back through the archives of the Andersonstown News as we celebrate our 50th anniversary, it is impossible to not stop and appreciate some of the iconic photos from a half century of reporting on the history of Belfast.

Over the past 50 years the lensmen and women of the Andersonstown News were there capturing some of the most emotional and tumultuous periods in Irish history, as well as community, sporting and family events from the paper's inception in November 1972.

One picture which stands out from the archives features former Lord Mayor of Belfast Tom Hartley at a census burning protest on Conway Street which appeared in the Andersonstown News on 5 April 1981.

The photo took place during the first months of the 1981 hunger strike. At the time the photograph was taken, four men, Bobby Sands, Francis Hughes, Raymond McCreesh and Patsy O’Hara had begun their strike which began with Bobby Sands refusing food on the morning of 1 March 1981.

Looking back at the photo over 40 years on, Tom spoke of the events happening at that time, in one of the conflict's most tumultuous years.

“The photo was taken during the first months of the [1981] hunger strike. There was a decision taken that nationalists would not partake in the census, and we had a protest. It was held on Conway Street; we had marched down the Falls and we made a bonfire of the census documents," he recalled.

“1981 was a very heightened and tumultuous year in terms of politics, marching and protest.

"There was so much happening that year, and anyone who lived through it will say it was in many ways, the defining year because of the hunger strikes. It was highly emotional and deeply intense. It was an extraordinary year. You can see from the crowds on the Falls Road at the time, you can feel that when you look at the photograph.”

Tom explained how the decision to have Bobby Sands stand as a candidate in the Fermanagh and South Tyrone by-election (which he won as an Anti-H-Block candidate) ultimately led to the beginnings of the Sinn Féin taking part in electoral politics, and their eventual abandonment of the policy of abstentionism in the 26 counties.

“That period was the beginning of the electoral process, with the election of Bobby Sands as MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone," he said.

"Within five years of that photo, the decision was made to end abstentionism and go into Leinster House, that decision has led us to where we are today. Mary Lou McDonald said there’s a direct line from where Sinn Féin are today, and the decision for Bobby to stand in the election in Fermanagh and South Tyrone. You can see where those early decisions have led in regards to Sinn Féin.”

HISTORY: Tom Hartley who took part in the census protests in 1981

With last month's historic census results showing that for the first time in the history of the northern state Catholics now outnumber Protestants, looking back on the photo Tom says that such a change couldn't have been foreseen at the time. The focus, he said, was primarily on what was happening in the then and now.

“I don’t think there was much talk about demographics, maybe some talk here and there but I don’t think in 1981 we foresaw the likes of the election of Michelle O’Neill (as First Minister Designate) and where the party is at today. We were concentrating on what was in front of us at the time.”