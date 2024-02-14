Top marks for teachers at 12th Blackboard Awards in QUB

The Blackboard Awards will return on Friday 1 March at Riddel Hall, Queen’s University Belfast to celebrate teachers of distinction across Belfast. Now in its 12th year, the awards will celebrate teaching staff at primary and post-primary level who strive to light an educational fire among their students.

With more than one hundred nominations, this year’s Blackboard Awards is sponsored by Queen’s University Belfast, while event partners include Belfast City Airport, FLYNN, Newington Credit Union, St Mary's University College and H&J Martin Asset Management Services.

Dozens of outstanding educationalists will be honoured during the celebration, demonstrating an appreciation to all who foster and promote the education of children in Belfast.

Congratulations Mrs Nuttall for being nominated and shortlisted for the Blackboard Awards 2024 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 @ATownNews #blackboardawards pic.twitter.com/2miLe0thXM — St Maria Goretti Nursery School (@maria_nursery) February 1, 2024

Speaking ahead of the Blackboard Awards 2024, Dr Ryan Feeney, Vice-President Strategic Engagement and External Affairs at Queen’s University Belfast, said QUB was thrilled to link up with the annual gala.

“At Queen’s we are proud of the work of both our University Colleges, Stranmillis University College and St. Mary’s University College who alongside the postgraduate provision at our School of Social Sciences, Education and Social Work provide world class teachers who make a significant contribution to our society," he said. "Therefore, we are delighted to sponsor the Blackboard Awards that recognise the excellent contribution of our teachers.”

Also on hand to congratulate the high-flying educationalists will be Michelle Hatfield, Chief People and Marketing Officer at Belfast City Airport.

“Belfast City Airport is thrilled to honour those who lead the way in shaping the future for our youth," she said. "As a responsible neighbour, we are committed to helping young people across Northern Ireland realise their potential while building a skilled and enthusiastic workforce of tomorrow. Our IGNITE programme, which is now in its fifth year, underscores this commitment, giving young people from a range of schools the tools and confidence to be the best that they can be.”

Ms Hatfield added: “Congratulations to all those shortlisted for the 12th annual Blackboard Awards – this is a real testament to those who go above and beyond to encourage students to set their sights even higher, and we are proud to support such a worthwhile event.”

Last year's Principal of the Year Pamela Jones of Belvoir Park Primary School echoed that view.

“Having been honoured with the Principal of the Year award at last year’s ceremony, I can express how thrilled I was to have my commitment recognised. To my fellow educational colleagues across education, who put the children at the centre of all they do, I am delighted that their dedication is getting recognised through these awards.”

