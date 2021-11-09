On the peaceline, Townsend Street Presbyterian Church opens its arms to visitors

COMPLETED in 1878, Townsend Street Presbyterian Church long-predates the so-called peace line that sits just yards away from its front door.

In many ways, the security gate separating the Shankill and the Falls masks the positive work being carried out by local communities and the cross-community partnerships they have created. But the recent renovation of the iconic church by expert stonemasons is once again bringing that regenerative work into sharp focus.

The restoration has been carried out ahead of Saturday's “organ extravaganza”, when people from all sides will converge to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the church organ’s installation and the music it has brought.

Beyond its musical appeal, the church organ was fitted as a memorial to those who lost their lives in the First World War. This week’s recital will take place 100 years to the day after the dedication of the organ.

Speaking ahead of the event, Reverend Jack Lamb of Townsend Street Presbyterian Church, said: “Both communities were off to war and lost people in huge numbers.

“To me it’s wonderful to have this opportunity to remember that; in the early days it was a cross-community army heading off to the continent and sadly many of them never came back.”

Having been built for 1,400 worshipers at time when there were “no microphones”, the church is blessed with “extraordinary acoustics” making it the perfect setting for five of Ireland’s top organists to play famous pieces by Bach, Charles-Marie Widor and Louis Vierne.

The church is also home to three priceless stained-glass windows by the renowned An Túr Gloine (The Glass Tower) artistic movement. Amongst them, a window by Wilhelmina Geddes, reflecting motifs of “faith, hope, and charity”.

Though dedicated to the memory of deceased church congregants, the three virtues represented in Geddes’ artwork make for a nice metaphor for the cross-community cooperation that is changing the face of Townsend Street.

Reverend Jack Lamb

"The peace line is actually opening up more and more,” Rev Lamb said. “The sheet metal that was covering the gate is gone. It’s just like a large wrought iron garden gate.

“The great joy about being on Townsend Street is that at the height of the Troubles a group of people from St Peter’s Cathedral and a group of people from Townsend Presbyterian got together to see if they could do something positive. Thirty-three or so years ago a business park was started and it’s always had a cross-community volunteer board of directors.

“It gave us renewed determination to work together on projects. One of the businesses that was once on the site on the current business park was the Soho Iron Foundry, which was run by Robert Shipboy MacAdam after whom Cultúrlann was named.”

Just across the barrier, Townsend Street Presbyterian Church is “blessed” with a neighbour in the form of the new Raidió Fáilte building, which provides Irish Language radio for the people of Belfast.

Looking forward to the organ extravaganza on November 13, when the church will welcome neighbours old and new, Rev Lamb said: “I want to emphasise the cross-community nature of it.

“I’ve been in touch with Department of Justice and on the night the peace line gate will be opened. It normally closes at 5.30pm and doesn’t open until 7am, but it will lie open to facilitate the Falls community and others. They’ll have easy access to the church on the night.”