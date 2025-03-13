Trad at An Chultúrlann during Féile an Earraigh

WITH the St Patrick's celebrations in full swing there is plenty to do in the run-up to the patron saint's day on March 17 during Féile an Earraigh and Seachtain na Gaeilge. Trad sessions are taking place right across the city, like above, at An Chultúrlann on the Falls Road.

