Traffic disruption as Shamrock Rovers come to town for Windsor Euro clash

ROAD users are advised to anticipate traffic disruption and plan for potential delays in south Belfast tonight, Thursday, due to a football match between Larne and Shamrock Rovers.

The UEFA Conference League clash will take place at Windsor Park with a 5.45pm kick-off. There are in excess of 5,000 supporters expected to attend the match.

As Boucher Road is also a thriving commercial area, which will be busy with members of the public frequenting the area, supporters and shoppers are advised to plan their journey in advance, ensuring they leave sufficient travel time as congestion is likely in the area.

A build-up of traffic is to be expected in the M1, Donegall Road and particularly the Boucher Road areas both before and after the game.

Police have asked that those driving to the match to park with consideration for local residents and businesses, and that supporters are respectful and considerate whilst walking through residential streets convenient to the stadium.

The areas around Windsor Park are ‘No Street Drinking’ zones under Belfast City Council by-laws and these by-laws should be complied with at all times.