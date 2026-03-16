WITH a host of events taking place in Belfast on St Patrick’s Day on Tuesday, police are encouraging those visiting the city to plan ahead and celebrate safely and responsibly.

Road users are advised to anticipate some traffic disruption and plan for potential delays in Belfast due to a number of events.

Those participating in the SPAR Craic 10K event will leave Belfast City Hall at 9am on Tuesday, travelling throughout the city centre before finishing in Ormeau Park.

A Traffic Management System and signage will be in place and motorists should follow directions of police, any signage and exercise caution along the route.

Then from 1pm through to 3.30pm, traffic disruption should be expected as the St Patrick’s Day carnival parade gets ready to leave from City Hall at 1.30pm.

The parade travels through the city centre via Chichester Street, turning left into Victoria Street, then left again at High Street and along Castle Place. It will then turn left into Donegall Place, making its way back to Belfast City Hall.

Chief Inspector Mark Conway said: “I want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable St Patrick’s Day. If you’re going out in Belfast I would urge everyone to celebrate safely and responsibly. If you are socialising, stay with your friends, drink responsibly and make a plan to get home safely.

“We have been working alongside event organisers and partners to make sure we have resources and plans in place for St Patrick's Day celebrations and events.

“Alongside our colleagues from Belfast City Council, Queen’s University Belfast, Ulster University and local schools, we have again been working hard to highlight that the residential areas of south Belfast are not a party or nightlife destination.

“We want everyone to have an enjoyable and safe day. We would like everyone to enjoy the public holiday and to act responsibly, think of others and have a great St Patrick's Day.”