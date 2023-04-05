Translink apologise for noise due to Finaghy railway works

TRANSLINK have apologised to residents living near to Finaghy railway halt for noise caused during nighttime work.

The South Belfast News was contacted by an Orchardville resident who complained of loud "screeching" noises on several nights during the week.

A Translink spokesperson said: “There were essential works carried out alongside the railway line at Finaghy last week.

“Due to the nature of the works and the close proximity to the railway, this work was carried out at night-time.

“We apologise for any disruption caused by these works.”