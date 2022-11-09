You're fitter and have less stress if you use public transport

TO mark Stress Awareness Week which runs this week, Translink and Better will team up at Lanyon Place Station to host a series of simple stress-busting fitness challenges for all abilities.

Taking place on Thursday 10 November between 3-7pm, commuters and passers-by are invited to stop at the special ‘pop-up gym’ for a few minutes and compete for a range of prizes including Better gym and activity passes, Translink travel passes as well as a special prize given by the Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon.

A Translink spokesperson said: "People who take the bus walk 2.5 further than those who use the car and are a third less stressed.

"Therefore Better and Translink would like to encourage people to make the switch to a more healthy lifestyle. Exercise can be difficult to fit into a busy and stressful schedule so the switch to public transport can help support more active choices.

"This activity is part of an on-going campaign by Translink to raise awareness on the importance of sustainable transport, active travel and the associated health benefits, not to mention that public transport is now considered the single greatest way to reduce your carbon footprint."

For this initiative, Translink have partnered with GLL who run the Better leisure centres in partnership with Belfast City Council.

GLL manage leisure centres and gyms across the city, bringing individual and group training, swimming pools, sports centres, and community facilities to a range of areas, including those where social deprivation is most prevalent.

As a social enterprise, GLL offers several health and community-based initiatives, including a Leisure Employment Academy, Healthwise Scheme, GLL Sports Foundation and the Macmillan Move More Scheme to aid the rehabilitation of cancer patients.

It has been a partner of Belfast City Council since 2015 and delivers on the £105million Leisure Transformation Programme which focuses on getting people more active, more often.