Tributes paid to Belfast Royal Academy office manager

TRIBUTES have been paid to the office manager at Belfast Royal Academy following her recent passing.

Patricia Ferguson (54) passed away on Thursday, June 10 after a short illness.

In tribute, the Cliftonville Road school said Mrs Ferguson would be remembered as a “smiling face at the office window”.

“Patricia will be familiar to many of our pupils and parents as the voice behind the phone and the smiling face at the office window ready to deal with pupil and parental queries," BRA said in a statement.

“She loved working in BRA, she had a genuine care for pupils and colleagues and we will miss her as a friend and valued colleague very much.

"Patricia was a highly-valued and much-loved member of staff. We will miss her terribly.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this very sad time.”