Tributes pour in for 'ambassador of Gaelic Games' Ciara Ferry

"A FRIEND and true ambassador of Gaelic Games" is how Ciara Ferry will be remembered following her passing on Saturday.

Late of Moor Park Drive, Ciara was a beloved wife of Lorraine, and mother to Orlaith and Cillian, a loving daughter of Noel and Mary, sister of Rionach, and loving aunt of Kelsey.

The Letterkenny native would settle in West Belfast having spent time in Dublin where she completed a Masters Degree in Sports Psychology, leading to a role as Games Development Officer and then Regional Development Manager with Dublin GAA before moving north where she became a member of St Gall's and lined out for club and county during a successful playing career where she won a number of county titles and an Ulster Intermediate Club title with the Milltown Row outfit.

Her talents as a a coach and administrator were not lost in her adopted county as Ciara would take up the post of Antrim Coaching and Games Development Officer (CGDO), putting plans in place to raise the bar in the city and beyond.

All at Naomh Gall are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Ciara Ferry, our former senior player and beautiful young mother of our juvenile players Orlaith and Cillian.



Ciara was a true Gael, embracing and enjoying every aspect of the GAA & LGFA… pic.twitter.com/5UfaRCsTx2 — Naomh Gall (@naomhgall) July 24, 2023

Tributes were paid to Ciara from St Gall's, who said in a statement: "All at Naomh Gall are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Ciara Ferry, our former senior player and beautiful young mother of our juvenile players Orlaith and Cillian.

"Ciara was a true Gael, embracing and enjoying every aspect of the GAA and LGFA. She was part of our very successful Ladies team, winning numerous County Championships throughout her career, and in later years moved into administration and training, facilitating many events and training opportunities for clubs and players throughout the county. She was also heavily involved in our recent Club Development Programme.

"A great friend and true ambassador of the games, who will be greatly missed.

"We offer our sincere condolences to her wife Lorraine, children Orlaith and Cillian, and to the extended Ferry family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.

"Our Lady Queen of the Gael pray for her. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam."

Ciara Ferry with Kieran Megraw and Dominic McKinley at Casement Park in 2011

Antrim GAA also offered their condolences to Ciara's family, friends and club mates, saying: "Antrim GAA would like to extend our condolences to Naomh Gall and the entire Ferry family on the sad passing of Ciara Ferry.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this deeply sad time. Our Lady Queen of the Gael pray for her."

Ciara's funeral will take place on Thursday at St Anne's Church at 10am followed by burial at Milltown Cemetery.