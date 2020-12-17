Tributes to Hugh Jordan who spent 28 years campaigning for the truth about son Pearse's killing

Tributes have been paid to Hugh Jordan whose IRA volunteer son Pearse was shot dead by the RUC in 1992.

The 22-year-old from New Barnsley in West Belfast was shot in the back after his car was rammed by the RUC on the Falls Road on the evening of November 25 1992.



His father Hugh and mother Theresa campaigned tirelessly for nearly 30 years to uncover the truth about their son’s killing.



Pearse was unarmed when he was shot dead and eyewitnesses disputed the RUC version of events surrounding his death. During a fresh inquest in 2016 the RUC man who killed Pearse said he had “no regrets”, claiming he feared his life was in danger.

This is a terrible tweet to have to share. Our friend and esteemed member Hugh Jordan has passed away. Hugh spent every single day from the shooting dead of his son challenging the RUC and their version of events. He brought that challenge from Belfast to Europe — Relatives 4 Justice (@RelsForJustice) December 16, 2020

Mark Thompson from victims' group Relatives For Justice (RFJ) said Hugh Jordan spent "every single day" from the shooting of Pearse challenge the RUC and their version of events.

“He knew Pearse was unarmed and he knew that the RUC lied about killing him,” he said. “He brought that challenge from Belfast to Europe. Despite many setbacks he never faltered. He always believed the truth would out.

“Despite continual and vicious harassment by the RUC after Pearse’s death he and his wife Theresa never gave up. They had that inner strength that said they were right.”

Mark said that Hugh and Theresa were the backbone of social activities from the day RFJ opened its Falls Road office in 1999.

“Full of craic and courage, their empathy with other families set the standard in compassionate support.

“He and Neilly Rooney (RIP) whose son Patrick was also killed by the RUC were some double act together, their journey to meeting Bertie Ahern in Government Buildings was legendary.

“Our hearts are heavy and sore. We can only express our heartfelt sympathy to Theresa agus clan. This has been a cruel year. And never was it ever truer said of anyone – ní bheidh a leithéid ann arís.”

TOGETHER: Hugh and Theresa Jordan at a mural to their son Pearse

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey extended his condolences to the Jordan family.



"I was saddened to hear of the death of Hugh Jordan, father of IRA volunteer Pearse Jordan who was shot dead by the RUC in West Belfast in 1992.



"For the last 28 years Hugh and his family have been tireless campaigners for the truth of what happened.



"Sadly now, like so many relatives seeking truth, Hugh has passed away without answers about his son's death because of continuing attempts by the British government to block access to the truth about its role in the conflict.



"My thoughts and condolences are with Theresa and the Jordan family at this difficult time and we will continue to support them in their campaign for truth."

