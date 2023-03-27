Trócaire and GAA team up for 2023

TAKING THE FIELD TOGETHER: Chief Executive Officer of Trócaire Caoimhe de Barra and Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy during a GAA Charity Partners 2023 event at Croke Park in Dublin Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

TRÓCAIRE have been chosen as one of five charity partners of the GAA for 2023.

Both Trócaire and the GAA are iconic national organisations, making a very positive impact on people’s lives.

GAA legend Oisin McConville is a Trócaire Ambassador and said: "2023 is a special year for Trócaire as it marks 50 years in operation, made possible through the generosity and unwavering support of the public in Ireland, north and south.

"Working in over 20 countries worldwide, Trócaire supports communities living in extreme poverty by tackling the root causes of poverty, injustice and violence to bring about long-term lasting change. I have been privileged to have seen that work first-hand in Gaza. I was delighted to launch the current Lenten Appeal as the work of Trόcaire has never been more important. This partnership will be a great boost to that work.”

I am so pleased that @trocaire been chosen as one of the @officialgaa's charities of the year for 2023, & also that I got to wear a @CualaCLG jersey on the pitch in Croke park!



Cuala's 06 boys have proudly worn the Trócaire logo on their match jerseys for many years. #CualaAbú pic.twitter.com/DcQCKwOcJC — Caoimhe de Barra (@CdeBarra) March 22, 2023

Trócaire CEO, Caoimhe de Barra added: "The money raised through this partnership in 2023 will go to Trócaire’s work in Syria, specifically helping those affected by the recent Turkey/Syria earthquake. Trócaire has been working in Syria for over 13 years where conflict has resulted in the worst humanitarian crisis in a generation. The fallout of the earthquake has added to an already heart-breaking situation.

"We feel a collaboration with the GAA is a wonderful fit for both organisations and are delighted to be chosen as one of the GAA’s charity partners for 2023."