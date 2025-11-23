MILLIONS of children are at risk of starvation as the genocide and famine in Sudan escalate, Trócaire has warned at the launch of the agency’s Christmas Appeal for ‘Children Caught in Conflict’.

Seán Farrell, Trócaire’s newly appointed CEO, said at the appeal launch: “Since April 2023, a vicious conflict has gripped Sudan. It is the world’s largest humanitarian crisis. 25 million people, half the population, are in need of humanitarian assistance and 12 million people have been displaced. It is often referred to as a ‘forgotten crisis’ but could be described as one that is conveniently ignored, amongst many that proliferate across the world today, as a result of a polarised and deadlocked multilateral system in which self-interest prevails.

“This is a genocide and a man-made famine and, as is so often the case, it is the most vulnerable who suffer most – children and women are uniquely and disproportionately affected. Children of all ages are traumatised having experienced, and witnessed, violence, displacement and hunger. Almost four million children are suffering from acute malnutrition, over two million babies born during the conflict are at risk from the decimated healthcare system and crisis levels of hunger, and one-in-six children are not vaccinated against preventable disease.”

“Trócaire is responding by providing much needed health care services in 15 health centres and nutrition services in 11 outreach sites. We have witnessed a surge in demand for malnutrition treatment and have been scaling up our support, but more is needed. We are appealing to political leaders to take notice and give visibility to the crisis in Sudan. We are asking them to intervene to bring about an end to this violence.

"We ask for respect for International Humanitarian Law and International Human Rights Law. There needs to be sanctions on the parties to the conflict to bring them to the negotiating table; a halt to the flow of arms; respect for the rule of law including the protection of the civilian population; unfettered humanitarian access and support for Sudanese civil society to continue to lead and drive the humanitarian response.”

Sudan may be the world’s largest humanitarian crisis driven by conflict but unfortunately it is one of many. Seán Farrell added: “More than 473 million children – over one-in-six children globally – currently live in areas affected by armed conflict and conflict now drives 80 per cent of all humanitarian needs globally. We need humanitarian access so that our partners can reach those people in need.

“From Sudan to Gaza, Somalia to Ukraine, children suffer in times of war. These challenges are often compounded by the effects of climate change, leading to an unprecedented number of children in need of humanitarian assistance globally.

“Trócaire will continue to support children and families as they face the daily struggles in conflict zones but the available resources are being outstripped by the huge level of support required. I would urge people here at home to support the Christmas Appeal or to buy a Trócaire Christmas Gift which will help make a difference to the lives of children in some of the world’s most fragile countries.”

To find out more about the Trócaire Christmas Appeal and Gifts visit www.trocaire.org or call 0800 912 1200.