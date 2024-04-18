Twinbrook mother Nichola McShane was 'adored and loved' by all

A WEST Belfast mother will be remembered as "a fiercely loyal and kind person" who was "adored and loved".

Nichola McShane (44), from Twinbrook died suddenly at home last Sunday (April 14). Nichola’s remains will leave her late residence, 31 Foxes Glen at 5.30pm on Thursday to arrive at St Luke’s Church for 6pm funeral service. Her cremation service will then take place on Friday at Roselawn Crematorium at 8am.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, her cousin Linda Fegan said Nichola was adored and loved by her entire family circle.

"Nichola was a loving mother to Jade, Tony and Rachel and partner of Alan. She loved her children wholeheartedly and always tried her best to support and help them in everything they did," she said.

Nichola with children Rachel, Tony and Jade

"She was an adored daughter of Rita and Gerry and had a large and close-knit family with five siblings – Carrie, Gerard, Barry, Ursula and Brendan.

"The whole family group spent many holidays together in Holland, spending time together growing closer bonds with all the little cousins. She also had trips abroad with her cousins and close friends and sister-in-laws with Nichola being the life and soul of the party making sure everyone had the best time.

Nichola with her partner Alan

"Nichola was a fiercely loyal and kind person who over the years displayed those traits by going over and above to help friends and family in their time of need. She helped care for people through illness, always checked in to make sure you were okay if she thought you were feeling down.

"She had a skill for identifying anyone who was feeling down or shy and she made it her mission to make sure they enjoyed themselves on a night out. She always wanted to make people feel good about themselves and was on hand to help with fashion and glam. She had an artistic talent for make-up and style and loved sharing her gift for it."

Linda said Nichola had a "vibrant, vivacious, bubbly personality" who brought fun and laughter on every occasion.

"She loved organising parties and occasions and dressing up in fancy dress and when there wasn’t an occasion she made one up. Her 40th birthday had to be celebrated on her 39th because she just couldn’t wait!

"The family would like to thank her large circle of friends for all their support over the last few days. Their many happy stories and generosity have been a great comfort at this time and they ask that you hold these memories and remember all the happy times we all shared with her."

Nichola’s family would welcome everybody to wear bright colours at her funeral to celebrate her life.

The family have requested no flowers. Donations in lieu if desired to Suicide Awareness and Support Group Belfast c/o O’Neill’s Funeral Directors, 98 Stewartstown Road, Belfast, BT11 9JP (Tel: 02890 620099) or online at www.oneillsfuneraldirectors.co.uk.