Events in Belfast over coming days to show solidarity with Palestine

A NUMBER of events are taking place in Belfast to show solidarity with Palestine as the people of Gaza continue to suffer from Israeli attack.

The first event is planned for this evening, Thursday, at 6pm at Beechmount Avenue organised by Beechmount Residents' Collective (BRC).

A spokesperson for BRC said: "We have two speakers who will talk on the issues happening in West Bank and Gaza and have been instrumental in helping improve Palestinians' lives while under occupation with much-needed supplies and creating a gym in the West Bank. These people have seen first hand how they live day-in day-out.

"We ask for all who can make it to make an effort to support us and send a message to the powers-to-be who have blood on their hands."

Another protest will be a Black Flag Vigil taking place at 7pm tonight at Belfast City Hall the event will offer people a chance to show solidarity for the ongoing attacks on Gaza.

A demonstration on Saturday has been planned outside the BBC headquarters, with protestors gathering at City Hall at 3pm before marching to the BBC.

The event has been organised by Caidre Palestine, Belfast Stands With Palestine and Belfast Palestine Solidarity Campaign IPSC.

A spokesperson for IPSC said: "World leaders and the mainstream media have lined up to condemn Palestinians for fighting back against occupation. Yet they say nothing about our own western governments who give political cover and military support to Israeli apartheid and brutality.

"We stand with the millions of people over the world calling for justice for the people of Palestine, an end to Israeli aggression."

West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll is encouraging people to take part in the protest.

“We cannot stand idly by and allow the Palestinians to suffer under the boot of the biggest imperial powers in the world. I would encourage everyone in Belfast and beyond to join Saturday’s demo to demand an end to the siege of Gaza, dismantling of apartheid Israel, and for truth and justice in Palestine.”