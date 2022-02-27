Ukraine: Hanna calls on British government to follow Irish lead

SOUTH Belfast MP Claire Hanna has called on UK Home Secretary Priti Patel to lift visa requirements for Ukranian citizens fleeing the Russian invasion of their country – similar to those made by the Irish government.



The SDLP woman said that the UK Government has been hard on rhetoric but soft on support for refugees.



At the Irish Echo 40 Under 40 awards in New York at the weekend the Consul General of Ireland Helena Nolan told those gathered that Ireland had opened “free access for all Ukrainian citizens who wish to come to Ireland”.



Comhghuallaíocht/Solidarity. The Consul General of ireland in New York, Helena Nolan, expresses support for the Ukranian people at the Irish Echo 40 Under 40 gala in Manhattan last night. #UkraineInvasion 🙌🇺🇦 @jimfrawleyNY @MauraKellyMedia @eemscully pic.twitter.com/F3MYsBqJDX — Irish Echo Newspaper (@IrishEcho) February 26, 2022

Claire Hanna has tabled a written question to the British Home Secretary seeking an assessment of a potential fast track scheme for refugees seeking shelter from the conflict in Ukraine.



“The invasion of Ukraine is a violation of a sovereign European democracy in the name of Putin’s aggressive imperialist agenda,” said Ms Hanna. “Millions of people are going to bed every night not knowing if they or their family will survive, not knowing if their town or city will be levelled by indiscriminate Russian airstrikes, not knowing when this oppression will finally end.



“The implementation of the most robust economic sanctions has been a clear example of how the international community can mobilise quickly and effectively to squeeze oppressors.



“Freezing the assets of oligarchs, however, will not bring the kind of immediate relief that frightened families in Kyiv and Kharkiv need. The humanitarian response to this crisis has, in comparison to the sanctions effort, been bitterly disappointing.



Kevin Foster, the @Conservatives MP for Torbay, has now deleted his tweet suggesting Ukrainians fleeing for their lives might like to apply for one of DEFRA's seasonal worker visas - so here it is again, because something this repulsive deserves to be remembered: pic.twitter.com/qwWyRJGQpx — Stephen Farrow 🇪🇺 (@stephenfarrow) February 26, 2022

“The Home Office approach to visas for refugees attempting to escape the conflict, in particular, has been utterly heartless. To see Ministers suggest that Ukrainian citizens desperate for their lives should apply to become seasonal fruit pickers on UK farms, for example, is ghoulish and galling. It stands in stark contrast to the Irish Government which has lifted visa requirements for Ukrainians seeking sanctuary.



“On Friday morning, I tabled questions to Priti Patel seeking the introduction of a fast-track process for people fleeing conflict in Ukraine and Russia. The action taken by the Home Office to date is deficient, it has left people in danger and it must be addressed immediately. This is a moment to demonstrate the real value of European solidarity beyond warm words.”

