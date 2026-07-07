THE Men’s and Women’s Interprovincial teams have been announced ahead of the matches at Knightsbrook which is set to take place from July 8-10 with all four provinces in Ireland set to compete for glory.

David Howard lines out alongside reigning South of Ireland champion Jonathan Keane while David Reddan of Castleknock, Morgan Cain of Fota Island, Conor Hickey of Dooks and Darragh Flynn of Carton House return to the side that defeated 2025 champions Leinster in the opening match last season.

Kerry native Mark Gazi also returns to the team for the first time since 2023 while Joseph O’Neill is back in the squad, having missed out on a place last year.

The Leinster Men’s team will aim for a fifth title in a row, with a strong line-up that includes Flogas Irish Men’s Amateur Open champion Patrick Keeling (Roganstown), North of Ireland champion Dylan Keating (Seapoint) and Irish Intervarsity champion Patrick Curran (Edmondstown).

They are joined by returning members of the 2025 title-winning team Gerard Dunne and Keith Egan while Thomas Abom, Quentin Carew and Will O'Riordan round out the panel.

Aoife Browne, Louise Coffey, Kate Dwyer, Holly Hamilton and Molly O'Hara make their return to the title winning Ulster Women’s side while Judithe Allen returns to the Ulster side for the first time since 2024 and Chloe Weir earns her first call up.

The Ulster ladies will be hopeful they can fight to retain their 2025 title, whilst the Ulster Men's hope they can make it a fourth title in their history should they overcome their provincial rivals.

The full teams are listed below:

Connacht Men

Aodhagan Brady (Co. Sligo)

Luke Cunningham (Galway Bay)

Rory Gallagher (Galway Bay)

Cian O'Connor (Roscommon)

Cormac O'Muirithe (Belmullet)

Cathal Penney (Athenry)

David Shiel (Enniscrone)

Conor Stapleton (Connemara)

Captain: Michael Heaney (Oughterard)

Manager: James Mclaughlin (Portumna)

Connacht Women

Shannon Burke (Ballinrobe)

Sophie Dodd (Enniscrone)

Ella Grennan (Athlone)

Aoife Kelly (Galway Bay)

Maeve Kelly (Strandhill)

Ellen Lonergan (Westport)

Maebh Mcloughlin (Co Sligo)

Captain: Jacqui McGrath (Tuam)

Manager: Niamh Mulholland (Galway)

Leinster Men

Thomas Abom (Edmondstown)

Quentin Carew (Castleknock)

Patrick Curran (Edmondstown)

Gerard Dunne (Co. Louth)

Keith Egan (Carton House)

Dylan Keating (Seapoint)

Patrick Keeling (Roganstown)

Will O'Riordan (Greystones)

Captain: Ian Mooney (Wicklow)

Manager: John Cullen (Enniscorthy)

Leinster Women

Anna Abom (Edmondstown)

Helena Burke (Carlow)

Ciara Casey (Hermitage)

Libby Fleming (Kilkenny)

Rachael McDonnell (Elm Park)

Ellen O'Shaughnessy (Co. Louth)

Isabella Stewart (Woodbrook)

Captain: Orla Darcy (Naas)

Manager: Michael Maher (Carton House)

Munster Men

Morgan Cain (Fota Island)

Darragh Flynn (Carton House)

Mark Gazi (Tralee)

Conor Hickey (Dooks)

David Howard (Fota Island)

Jonathan Keane (Lahinch)

David Reddan (Castleknock)

Joseph O'Neill (Berehaven)

Captain: Michael Coote (Tralee)

Manager: Tom Keane (Ballybunion)

Munster Women

Valerie Clancy (Killarney)

Clodagh Coughlan (Douglas)

Anna Dawson (Tramore)

Lucy Grattan (Tralee)

Áine Martin (Kanturk)

Caitlin Shippam (Ballykisteen)

Aideen Walsh (Lahinch)

Captain: Mary Dowling (Mallow)

Manager: Sinead Enright (Macroom)

Ulster Men

Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint)

Rian Carville (Warrenpoint)

Fionn Dobbin (Malone)

Ryan Griffin (Ballybofey & Stranorlar)

Cian Harkin (Letterkenny)

James Hewitt (Tandragree)

Josh Hill (Galgorm Castle)

Darcy Hogg (Belvoir Park)

Captain: Jeff Forde (Tandragee)

Manager: Bruce Hogg (Dunfanaghy)

Ulster Women

Judithe Allen (Royal Portrush)

Aoife Browne (Massereene)

Louise Coffey (Malone)

Kate Dwyer (Rossmore)

Holly Hamilton (Belvoir Park)

Molly O'Hara (Clandeboye)

Chloe Weir (Shandon Park)

Captain: Mary MacLaren (Royal Portrush)

Manager: Deirdre Bones (Royal Portrush)