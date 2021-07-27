WATCH: Unbeatable prices and top brands at Sun Seekers

FOR many of us it has been yet another summer without being able to jet off to soak up some rays on a sun-drenched beach. While we may have been basking in the recent heatwave, you may want to keep that luscious tan that you have built up.

If that sounds like you, then Sun Seekers tanning salon at the top of the Donegall Road have you sorted. With a variety of stand up and lie down beds, there is definitely a tanning experience for everyone.

Sun Seekers have also recently had two Ergoline 800 Excellence beds fitted. With 48 cosmetic 10k lamps, facial and shoulder lamps, air con, mist spray and sculpted body comfort glass, this is sure to be a tanning experience like no other.

Customers can chose to block buy time on the beds starting at £12 for 25 minutes or you can choose to pay as you go at 60p per minute.

In order to help you achieve a natural looking glow, Sun Seekers have a variety of tanning creams to purchase including Shine Brown Original for £20, Ru La La for £18 and Australian Gold for only £17.

Sun Seekers are open Monday-Friday from 10am until 8pm, Saturday from 8:30am until 4pm and closed Sunday.

For their latest deals and offers, check out their facebook page.