Highlighting the issue of domestic abuse ahead of the festive season

THE Upper Springfield Development Trust – in partnership with the West Belfast MP Paul Maskey, the PSNI and various support groups – have come together to highlight the issue of domestic abuse ahead of the festive season.

Through funding from the Communities in Transition programme, the Trust are working with Women’s Aid, Men’s Advisory Project, HEReNI and other community partners to assist those suffering from domestic abuse.

Welcoming the initiative Paul Maskey encouraged people to talk to anyone they know who is suffering from abuse.



“If you know of someone who is suffering from domestic abuse, try and talk to them, please assure them that there is always someone to talk to and get help,” he said.



“If possible, get them to report it. We all need to do whatever we can to eradicate domestic abuse and assist those who are suffering from it.



“Those involved in inflicting domestic violence should stop it immediately. Think about the hurt you are causing and reflect on the effect that this has on your family.”



Kelly Andrews, Chief Executive of Belfast and Lisburn Women’s Aid, added: "The festive season can be a challenging time for women, children and young people experiencing domestic abuse in their homes.



“The past few years have been incredibly tough for many due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and to make matters worse we are now in a cost-of-living crisis.



“This is putting even more strain on those experiencing abuse and will only get worse as we approach the festive season with its added pressures and increasing energy and food costs.



“This crisis makes it even harder for women to escape an abusive home life, and those who do leave are facing additional barriers as rental costs are soaring, making it unaffordable for many.



“Here at Women's Aid we know that these women, children and young people have already suffered enough, and we want to emphasise that we are here to give them the help and support they need."



The PSNI’s West Belfast Commander, Chief Inspector Peter Brannigan, said that he wants to make it clear that domestic abuse, in any form, is wrong and never the victim’s fault.



“Our statistics suggest that it takes, on average, 35 incidents before a victim will come forward and report to police. So, we know there are so many people out there who are suffering in silence,” he said.



“We will continue to raise awareness of all forms of domestic abuse and encourage reporting. Abusers in these cases are so incredibly manipulative, making their victims believe that what is happening to them is somehow their fault.



“We also know that not all abuse is physical. Just because a person is not covered in bruises doesn’t mean they’re not being abused. If you’re walking on eggshells, or have no control over your own life – this is also abuse and we can help you.”



“Report abuse to police by calling 101, or in an emergency call 999.



“If you're calling 999 for help, but too afraid to speak, dial 55 on your mobile phone when calling in an emergency and the operator will know that you need to be put through to police.



“A 24-hour Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline is also available to anyone who has concerns about domestic or sexual abuse, now or in the past. The number to call is 0808 802 1414.”



The Men’s Advisory Project supports men who have experienced domestic abuse and proudly specialise in the support of men of all backgrounds, sexuality and in any location across the North, having done so from 1998.



Meanwhile, HERe NI work with LGBTQ+ women, regardless of the gender they are assigned at birth, and their families to alleviate inequalities caused by discrimination, inequality and prejudice in our society.



Communities in Transition is part of the Executive’s Action plan on Tackling Paramilitary Activity, Criminality and Organised Crime. It aims to support communities where there has been a significant history of paramilitary activity and coercive control, to become more resilient and where paramilitarism no longer plays a role.

Useful numbers:

PSNI – 101 or 999 in an emergency

Domestic & Sexual Abuse Helpline - 0808 802 1414

Belfast & Lisburn Women’s Aid - 02890666049

Rainbow Project - 02890319030

Men’s Advisory Project - 02890241929

HEReNI - 0289024 9452

You can find further information, including the warning signs of Domestic Abuse here.