Street lights on at 2pm 'a waste of electricity – and money'

A SUFFOLK Road resident says she can't understand why her street lights keep coming on at 2pm each day – branding it a waste of money.

Caroline Herald contacted the Andersonstown News saying no one is taking responsibility for the issue.

"The street lights come on at 2pm every day," she complained.

"We are now into spring time. I don’t think they should be on until 4pm or 5pm.

"People pay rates which are not cheap and I think overall it is a complete waste of electricity.

"I have contacted Choice Housing to raise it but nothing has been done so far."

Both Choice Housing and the Department for Infrastructure say issue is not their problem.

A spokesperson for Choice Housing said: “The street lighting here appears to have been adopted by the Department for Infrastructure, there are lights adjacent to 28 Upper Suffolk Road showing on their interactive register online which would indicate that faults can be reported to them.

“The tenant can either use the interactive register to report the issue directly or we can assist if required.”

A DfI spokesperson said: “The Department is responsible for street lights on the adopted road network and footways.

"We had not received any reports of a lighting fault at this location however we investigated and understand the faulty light is not part of the adopted network and therefore not under our remit to repair.

"Issues with street lights can be reported online here."