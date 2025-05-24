Vandalism at Brooke Leisure Centre pitches causes thousands of pounds worth of damage

VANDALISM at Brooke Leisure Centre has been condemned and is estimated to have cost thousands of pounds worth of damage over recent months.

This most recent incident included damage to football nets and dugouts that will have to be replaced. A spokesperson for St Luke's FC who use the facilities said the club was “saddened and disheartened to once again be made aware of the mindless destruction to our home pitch at Brooke Leisure Centre”.



The Twinbrook-based soccer club are appealing to the community to support them in putting an end to the vandalism.

“This can not go on, we are a community club trying to do our best," the spokesperson added.



West Belfast MLA Danny Baker condemned the latest incident.

"I am deeply concerned about the ongoing vandalism and activity at the new changing rooms, dugouts and football nets at Brook Leisure Centre," he said. "These assets are vital for our community and football teams.

"There has been thousands of pounds of damage in recent months, and this is totally unacceptable and unsustainable. I am working with community reps, football clubs, council and PSNI to bring this behaviour to an end.



"Working together we can deliver the very best for our young people and our community."