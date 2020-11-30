Vandals smash windows at Rossa GAC clubhouse

CONDEMNED: The attack on the clubhouse happened in the early hours of Sunday morning

O’DONOVAN Rossa GAC has hit out after vandals smashed windows at their Shaws Road clubhouse.

The senseless act of vandalism, which happened in the early hours of Sunday morning, is the second attack on Rossa Park in three weeks.

Earlier this month, youths set a fire to a training zone that lies adjacent the club’s pitch.

In a statement, Rossa GAC said: “The GAA provides nothing but support for all. How can this be the way that we are treated? Not one but two attacks on our club in the last two weeks.

“There is nothing but pity to be felt towards these thugs. Pity that they aren’t a member of our amazing community, pity that they have nothing better to do and pity that this is how they spend their Saturday night.

“As always we will come back stronger.”

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Arder Carson said: “This attack is as pathetic and senseless as those who carried it out.

“O'Donovan Rossa GAC is an essential part of our community fabric and it’s cultural life.

“All that they do enriches us as a community and contributes to the personal development of our children, young people and adults alike.

“I condemn it and ask if anyone has any information as to who is responsible for it to report it to the PSNI.”

A PSNI spokesperson said that enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police at Woodbourne on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 876 29/11/20.