Young people targeting homes from playpark

A LOCAL councillor has hit out after residents' homes in Moyard were targeted with bricks thrown from a nearby play park.

Cars were damaged and a child narrowly escaped injury in a spate of attacks on homes in Moyard Park in recent days.

Sinn Féin Councillor Michael Donnelly met with residents whose homes have been targetted from Vere Foster Playpark.

The park opened in October following a long campaign for the new play facility after the old play park on Moyard Parade was closed due to anti-social behaviour.

Following recent attacks, Cllr Donnelly said: "These bricks being thrown just narrowly missed a child’s head, have dented local residents' cars and windows on their homes are now being targeted.



"This park is a great resource in our community and we don’t need this nonsense.

"On my way back from Moyard Park, I called into the playpark where there’s a group of kids and families enjoying themselves doing no harm. Let’s not let a small minority ruin it for everyone.



"Parents, please speak with your children and warn them of the serious consequences of their actions and tell them to knock it on the head."